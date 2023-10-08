Hong Kong closes schools, raises warning for Typhoon Koinu

HONG KONG: Hong Kong issued its second-highest storm warning signal on Sunday (Oct 8), prompting the closure of some transport services and schools, as Typhoon Koinu skirted the financial hub, bringing rains and powerful gusts.

Koinu comes just a month after the financial hub was lashed by Typhoon Saola, which triggered its highest "T10" storm alert.

A week after that, the city experienced its highest rainfall in nearly 140 years, flooding subway stations and malls, and causing landslides.

Hong Kong's weather observatory on Sunday warned of strong winds and intense rain bands as Koinu moved towards the Pearl River Estuary and was expected to skirt as close as 70km south of the city before midnight.

Typhoon Koinu was a "T8" signal for most of the day on Sunday - the second-highest in Hong Kong's warning system. The warning level is triggered when a storm's maximum sustained wind speed reaches 117kmh.

Koinu's maximum sustained wind speed was observed at 145kmh.

At 7pm local time, the weather observatory raised the warning signal to "T9".

"This means that winds are expected to increase significantly," it said.

"Do not go outside and stay away from exposed windows and doors. Make sure you have a safe place to shelter."