Typhoon Lan set to crash Japan holiday week

TOKYO: Japanese authorities on Sunday (Aug 13) warned residents in much of the country to prepare for a strong, slow-moving typhoon set to hit during the peak summer travel week.

Typhoon Lan is on course to make landfall on Tuesday on Japan's main island of Honshu, bringing heavy rain and violent gusts, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Some areas may see as much as 50cm of rain in 24 hours to 6am on Tuesday (5am, Singapore time), followed by more rain as the typhoon churns across the nation, the agency said.

"The slow speed of the typhoon could mean that its impact may last for a long time," Shuichi Tachihara, chief forecaster at the agency, told a media briefing on Sunday.

"It is possible that some areas will receive more rainfall in one day than their average monthly rainfall in August," he said.