Typhoon Man-yi weakens as it crosses Philippines' main island

MANILA: Super Typhoon Man-yi lashed the Philippines' most populous island on Sunday (Nov 17), with the national weather service warning of flooding, landslides and huge waves as the storm sweeps across the archipelago nation.

Man-yi was still a super typhoon when it made its second landfall on Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 185kmh, but was downgraded to a typhoon category as it traversed the mountainous island.

More than 1.2 million people fled their homes ahead of Man-yi, including several thousand in the capital Manila, as the weather forecaster warned of a "life-threatening" impact from the powerful storm, which follows an unusual streak of violent weather.

Man-yi uprooted trees, brought down power lines and smashed flimsy houses to pieces after making its first landfall late Saturday on lightly populated Catanduanes island in the typhoon-prone Bicol region.

No deaths have been reported, but there was "extensive" damage to structures on Catanduanes, civil defence chief Ariel Nepomuceno said.

Man-yi remained a super typhoon as it moved northwest and hit heavily populated Luzon - the country's economic engine - with forecasters warning of a "potentially dangerous" situation in Aurora province.