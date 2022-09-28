Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain

DANANG, Vietnam: Typhoon Noru barrelled into Vietnam's central coast early Wednesday (Sep 28), the national forecaster said, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in shelters.

In Danang, Vietnam's third largest city, high rise buildings shook in the strong gusts that toppled trees and tore roofs from homes across the central region. Large scale power outages were reported.

"The position of the typhoon's centre at 4am local time on Wednesday (Sep 28) is between Danang and Quang Nam," the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said, adding wind speeds were between 103kph and 117kph.

More than 200,000 people in Vietnam had taken refuge in shelters overnight, after forecasters predicted the storm would be one of the biggest to hit the Southeast Asian nation.

Wind speeds were slower than initially feared, but forecasters said heavy rain would continue into the day and warned of landslides and serious flooding.