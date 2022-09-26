Typhoon Noru makes landfall in the Philippines, shutting schools and cutting power

MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos declared suspension of government work and classes for Monday (Sep 26) as a category 3 tropical storm barrelled through the main island Luzon after making landfall northeast of the capital Manila.

Nearly 8,400 people were pre-emptively evacuated from the path of Typhoon Noru, which further weakened with sustained winds of 175kmh and gusts of up to 290kmh after making landfall, the state weather agency said in its latest advisory.

Flights were cancelled, ferries halted and bus routes shut as heavy rains and strong winds toppled trees and power lines.

Marcos suspended classes and work in Luzon, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy and roughly half of the country's 110 million population.

The energy ministry placed on high alert all energy-related facilities in typhoon-affected areas, Marcos said on Facebook.