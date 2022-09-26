Philippines' Marcos orders aid for typhoon-struck areas, five reported dead

MANILA: Philippine authorities rushed on Monday (Sep 26) to distribute aid to thousands of evacuees after Typhoon Noru made landfall in the capital and northern provinces, leaving at least five dead and many areas flooded.

Sustained winds of 185kmh hit the main island of Luzon at the weekend, prompting authorities to shut schools, government offices and the stock market through Monday.

President Ferdinand Marcos ordered supplies be airlifted and clean-up equipment be provided to most-affected communities.

"The point at which we can stand down is when the majority of evacuees are already back home," Marcos said at a news conference with disaster management officials on Monday, referring to the 74,000 people who were forced into evacuation centres by the storm.