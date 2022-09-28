Vietnam downgrades Typhoon Noru to tropical storm, but warns of flood risks

HANOI: Vietnam on Wednesday (Sep 28) downgraded Typhoon Noru to a tropical depression, but warned residents to stay on alert because of the risks from flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain, the government said.

The storm made landfall in the early hours with winds of 117kmh in the province of Quang Nam, home to the historic city of Hoi An and resort of Danang, the weather agency told state media.

"I don't know if my roof has been torn down yet. The wind is just too strong," Le Thi Buoi, 70, said by telephone from a shelter in the coastal community of Tam Ky.

"You can hear it's roaring even inside this shelter," she said.