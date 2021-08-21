Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

UAE to temporarily host 5,000 evacuated Afghans en route elsewhere
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

UAE to temporarily host 5,000 evacuated Afghans en route elsewhere

UAE to temporarily host 5,000 evacuated Afghans en route elsewhere

Evacuees from Afghanistan sit inside a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul, in this photo taken on August 19, 2021 at undisclosed location and released on August 20, 2021. Staff Sgt. Brandon Cribelar/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS

21 Aug 2021 02:40AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 02:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals to be evacuated from their country on their way to third countries, the UAE's embassy in the United States said on Twitter on Friday (Aug 20).

The evacuees will travel to the UAE from Kabul on US aircraft in coming days, it said.

The UAE government announced on Wednesday it was hosting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family "on humanitarian grounds" after they fled Kabul.

The UAE and regional ally Saudi Arabia have limited their response to the Taliban takeover of Kabul to saying they would respect the choice of Afghans and urging the Taliban to foster security and stability after a 20-year insurgency against US-backed rule.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us