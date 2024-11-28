University student dies of heat stroke after undergoing military training in Malaysia, father claims son was abused

KUALA LUMPUR: In another alleged bullying case, a 25-year-old student at a Malaysian university has died after undergoing voluntary military training. His father claims his son was ridden like a horse and had his chest stepped on. Latest police investigations show he died of “heat stroke with multi-organ failure”.

The authorities added that no external injuries were detected on Mr Muhammad Amir Rusyaidi Muhammad Zaidi who died on Nov 13 after he participated in the Reserve Officer Training Unit (ROTU) activities at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UITM) in Shah Alam, to become a volunteer reserve officer in the armed forces.

On Wednesday (Nov 27), news portal Malaysiakini reported that Mr Amir had died after enduring an unscheduled training session that allegedly involved physical abuse.

The man’s father, Mr Muhammad Zaidi Abdul Rahman, claimed that his son had suffered abuse, including having his chest stepped on and forced to act like a horse with his trainer on his back.

Mr Zaidi also alleged that his son was left unconscious in the middle of the field under the sun for about 30 minutes by the trainer, according to local news agency Bernama.

Mr Zaidi was informed that his son fell unconscious during a marching exercise and was sent to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment on Nov 10. He was subsequently sent to the Intensive Care Unit and died three days later.

“The incident has been classified as a sudden death,” Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said in a media statement late on Wednesday evening, noting that prior to his death, Mr Amir was asked to do push-ups as punishment for falling behind in a running session.

“(Mr Amir) was seen jumping around before he fell unconscious,” Mr Hussein added.

According to the Selangor police department, Mr Amir joined ROTU at the end of last month and was undergoing a fitness test before basic training begins in 2025.

As of Nov 27, the police have recorded statements from nine witnesses, including the victim’s father.

Meanwhile, UITM has vowed to review procedures and monitoring mechanisms for co-curricular activities involving uniformed groups at the institution.

In a statement on Wednesday, the university said it will fully cooperate in the ongoing probe, emphasising that the case would be managed by the police and an investigation board under the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“UITM is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all its students,” the statement read, as quoted by the Malay Mail.

Higher Education Minister Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir also weighed in on the incident, saying that a full report from the public university needs to be obtained before any further action is taken.

This is the latest in a spate of bullying accusations linked to military training in universities.

Five cadet officers from military university Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) involved in three recent bullying cases have been expelled from the university and terminated from the Malaysian Armed Forces, Defence Minister Khaled Nordin said in a statement on Wednesday.

“All these cadet officers have been ordered to pay compensation to the Government of Malaysia, based on the total expenses incurred during their studies,” Mr Khaled said, hoping his decision would be a deterrent to all parties and reinforce the military values that should be upheld.

One of the cadet officers expelled is 22-year-old Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan who is accused of causing hurt by pressing a heated steam iron on the chest of his junior - 20-year-old Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash - after asking the latter to iron his clothes.

He was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Nov 8 under Section 324 of the Penal code, which he pleads not guilty and proceedings are still ongoing. According to Bernama, he was ordered to pay a compensation of RM44,600.20 (US$10,000).