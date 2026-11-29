‘So happy’: Meet the 5-year-old traditional martial art star who charmed Indonesia's President Prabowo
The father of young pencak silat star Ujang Zhafran shares the story of his son’s talent and the medical condition affecting his growth, after a video went viral of the little boy sitting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the National Teachers’ Day celebration.
JAKARTA: Ujang Zhafran was tiny compared with the other performers. On the sprawling stage at Indonesia’s 2026 National Teachers’ Day celebration on Thursday (Nov 26), the little boy looked like a speck in a vast ocean.
Yet there he was, just days away from turning six and bathed in the stage spotlight, drawing thousands of eyes at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java. With his intense look and nimble pencak silat moves, Ujang charmed President Prabowo Subianto.
After about a minute of performing his signature moves in the traditional martial art, Ujang was escorted to Prabowo’s seat. The president shook his hand before scooping him onto his lap, where they watched the dancing and singing performances together.
“So happy,” Ujang told CNA over the phone the day after.
His father, Mulyana, 56, told CNA he was “proud and deeply moved” to see his son receive such attention.
“I never imagined Ujang would be called over and end up sitting on President Prabowo’s lap. He didn’t say much afterwards. He just kept smiling,” said Mulyana, a freelance land surveyor.
Enrico Juni Anwar, a coach at Panglipur Kopo Parahyangan, the martial arts school in Bandung where Ujang trains, was equally surprised.
"The plan was for Ujang to salute after his performance and head straight backstage. There was never any plan for the president to call him over or pick him up," Enrico said.
A video of Ujang sitting on Prabowo's lap went viral across social media. Already known for his pencak silat videos, the little boy has now got even more attention.
But behind his agility, Ujang has a medical condition that has left him smaller than other children his age.
"The doctor said he has thalassaemia minor, which has somewhat slowed his growth ... His coach is also aware of Ujang's medical history, so he doesn't train the same way as the other children," Mulyana said.
Thalassaemia minor is an inherited blood disorder that causes the body to produce less haemoglobin than normal. It generally does not cause severe symptoms, although some people may experience mild anemia, which can lead to fatigue.
Mulyana said pencak silat training helps his son stay fit and active, although his exercise and diet need to be carefully managed.
A JOURNEY THAT BEGAN AT TWO
Ujang lives with his family in Pangauban village, Katapang district, Bandung regency, West Java.
He is the youngest of four children and the only son of Mulyana and Anih Suryani. His three older sisters are aged 26, 24 and 17.
"Ujang turns six on November 30," Mulyana said.
Mulyana said Ujang's interest in pencak silat began with his love of music and moving to the rhythm, known as "ngibing" in Sundanese, from the age of two.
By the time he was four, Ujang had started watching videos of young pencak silat performers on YouTube, sparking a growing fascination with the traditional martial art.
"Whenever he's on YouTube, all he wants to watch is pencak silat. He loves traditional arts, like dance and wayang puppet theatre," Mulyana told CNA.
Seeing his son's enthusiasm, Mulyana enrolled Ujang at a martial arts school near their home in Bandung regency in 2025. Around April or May 2026, Ujang moved to Panglipur Kopo Parahyangan.
His talent soon became apparent in his ability to memorise movements and bring them to life through his facial expressions.
"In pencak silat, we call it 'pasemon'. You have to really get into the performance. Some expressions look forced, while others come naturally. People say Ujang is a natural," Mulyana said.
Enrico has been coaching Ujang since May. Alongside about 28 other students, the boy trains at the school twice a week.
Having coached pencak silat for five years, Enrico recognised something special in Ujang's ability to pick up and memorise movements quickly.
"Sometimes you only have to tell him once, and he gets it. I can see he has a natural talent," Enrico said.
"Just imagine, a performance usually lasts six minutes, with so many moves to remember. And he's already memorised them all," he added.
Ujang's talent has made him a viral sensation on social media several times, earning him invitations to appear on television, at university events and at various performances.
One appearance at a pencak silat championship in Garut, West Java, caught the attention of organisers of the 2026 National Teachers' Day celebration.
"I was shocked when the organisers called," Mulyana said. He was then asked to submit Ujang's personal details and performance history. After a process lasting more than a month, the invitation was finally confirmed.
Mulyana said he was surprised that his son had been given the chance to perform in front of Prabowo.
But he was not worried. Ujang was already used to performing before large crowds, although he would sometimes sulk when audience members teased him about his appearance.
"He used to get invited to perform at village celebrations, where people have a tradition of tossing money to performers. Once, Ujang refused to continue because he didn't like having money thrown at him," Mulyana said.
According to his coach, Enrico, Ujang's mood can sometimes change quickly, particularly around unfamiliar people, and he needs time to feel comfortable interacting with them.
"He usually needs someone he knows, like one of his parents, to accompany him," Enrico said.
PENCAK SILAT HELPS UJANG STAY FIT
Mulyana recalled that Ujang was frequently in and out of hospital between the ages of three and four because of his condition.
The family also has to watch Ujang's diet, particularly by limiting sugary treats such as ice cream and chocolate.
"If Ujang eats ice cream or chocolate and it makes him cough, it can affect his blood and he can turn pale," Mulyana told CNA.
Mulyana believes pencak silat training helps his son maintain his stamina.
"I feel that pencak silat helps Ujang stay active. But his training is adjusted to suit his physical condition," he said.
Enrico said Ujang is always eager to train and has never missed a session.
In fact, the coach sometimes has to make him take a break because the boy insists on carrying on even when he is visibly exhausted.
"Sometimes during training, I can see he's already tired, but he still wants to keep going. I'm the one who has to tell him to rest because he just wants to keep moving," Enrico said.
SCHOOL COMES FIRST
Even before catching Prabowo's attention, Ujang, who dreams of becoming a soldier, had gained a following on social media through his pencak silat videos.
With footage of him sitting on the president's lap spreading widely online, his popularity could grow even further. Mulyana said several performance offers came in shortly after the event.
"We were still on our way home from Bogor to Bandung when two offers came in. But we turned them down because Ujang has school activities on Monday," Mulyana told CNA.
Despite his pride in his son's achievements, Mulyana is determined not to let fame interfere with Ujang's education or rest. The boy is currently in kindergarten.
He said he has turned down several television appearances because they clashed with school activities or would leave Ujang with an overly packed schedule.
"If it interferes with school, we turn it down," he said.
Enrico also believes Ujang's expressive abilities could open doors to acting in the future.
"Who knows, maybe he'll end up in films. Given his potential, he could also pursue competitive pencak silat," Enrico said.
For Mulyana, the hope is simply that Ujang can continue developing his talent for as long as he enjoys pencak silat.
"I hope Ujang keeps going. As long as this is what he loves, I'll do everything I can to support him," Mulyana said.