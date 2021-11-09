Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list

UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, on Jan 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

09 Nov 2021 03:20AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 03:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China's Sinovac, Sinopharm and India's Covaxin to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

The changes, which come into force from Nov 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival, the Department for Transport said on Monday.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Sinovac India China COVID-19 COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us