Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to Johnson: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to Johnson: Report

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to Johnson: Report

FILE PHOTO: British Brexit Minister David Frost speaks to the media ahead of a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels, Belgium November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

19 Dec 2021 04:32AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 04:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, including the imposition of tax rises and additional COVID restrictions, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

"Frost has sensationally resigned from Boris Johnson's government," the newspaper said.

Downing Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The newspaper said Frost's departure had been prompted by the introduction of additional COVID measures, including COVID passes, a broader discontent with tax rises and the cost of 'net zero' environmental policies.

The departure of the British government's most senior Brexit negotiator is yet another blow to Johnson who has faced warnings from some of his own lawmakers that he must improve his leadership or face a challenge.

Johnson said on Friday he took personal responsibility for the loss of a Conservative stronghold in an election defeat that showed public dismay over a litany of scandals and stepped up pressure from mutinous lawmakers.

Frost, a supporter of Brexit, has led the attempts by London to renegotiate the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union.

"Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us