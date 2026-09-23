UK intends to remain open to Chinese investment while protecting national security: Trade minister

BALANCING TIES WITH US & CHINA

On China, Sarwar said security concerns did not mean shutting the door on economic ties.

“Where there is a national security issue, of course, being robust on defending our national security and our economic security. But that doesn't mean closing ourselves off to Chinese partnership or Chinese investment,” he said.

“That is something that we do want to be open to, and we are open to.”

Britain also wants to strengthen ties with the US, seeking the “best relationship possible” on tariffs and going further on tariff-free trade, while continuing the government's reset of relations with the European Union.

Sarwar said governments around the world are grappling with protectionism and pressures on domestic industries, supply chains and jobs.

He added that countries need to protect individual industries while continuing to build partnerships and support dialogue and open trade, pointing to ASEAN as a key part of Britain's efforts to broaden its economic relationships.