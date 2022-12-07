Southeast Asian countries recognise China’s economic might, do not want outright confrontation in region: UK minister

“The simple issue is that, with that comes the responsibilities of being a leading power in the world. And I think it’s right that the UK and our allies seek to hold China to that standard (and) work with China on the great issues of the day like climate change (and) trade,” he said.

“But when China threatens our rules-based international system, it's right that we hold them to account for that as well.”

He said the UK understands that Southeast Asian countries do not want to see “a very binary confrontation” in the region, and just want China to be held accountable in its role as a global power.

However, they also want China “to be respected as a really important global economic power, with trade links that are extensive, not only here in Southeast Asia, but across the world”, said Mr Heappey.

Hence, the UK needs to develop a relationship with China founded on respect, he said.

On China’s actions in the South China Sea, Mr Heappey said: “It's not for any one country that borders an international waterway, to say that any other country is not welcome in that international waterway.”

He said that every country has the right to navigate freely through the disputed waters, in a “confident adherence to international law”.