UK condemns Myanmar junta over Aung San Suu Kyi jailing

LONDON: Britain slammed Myanmar's generals on Monday (Dec 6) after the country's UK-educated ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for four years for incitement against the military and breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the prison sentence was "another appalling attempt by Myanmar's military regime to stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy".

"The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy. The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest," she added.

The 76-year-old Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of Feb 1, ending Myanmar's brief democratic interlude that followed her release from previous lengthy house arrest in 2010.

The junta has since added a slew of other indictments, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud. The Nobel laureate faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

Former president Win Myint was also jailed on Monday for four years under the same initial charges of incitement and COVID-19, with a junta spokesman telling AFP that the pair would not yet be taken to prison.