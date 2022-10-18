UK should deal with assault of Hong Kong protester in line with local laws: City's chief executive

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday (Oct 18) that the case of a Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in the British city of Manchester should be dealt with in accordance with local laws.

British police are investigating after a man was dragged into the consulate's grounds and beaten by several men during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping on on Sunday.

The man, whose first name is Bob, is in his 30s and emigrated to the UK from Hong Kong recently, according to a friend close to him. He did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The protest, involving 30-40 people including Hongkongers now resident in Britain, took place at the start of a twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing at which Xi is widely expected to win a third leadership term.

"I trust that the local government will deal with the case in accordance with the Vienna convention on consular relations, and the local law," Lee told a weekly news conference.

"I will make no more comment because I don't have full details of the case."