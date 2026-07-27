What Britain's new government means for ASEAN and Asia

LONDON: The United Kingdom’s new government has wasted little time signalling where Asia will fit into its foreign policy priorities.

Just days after Andy Burnham entered Downing Street as Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband chose Southeast Asia for his first overseas trip.

Within hours of being appointed on Jul 20, Miliband boarded a 16-hour flight to the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The Manila visit marked five years of the ASEAN-UK Dialogue Partnership and offered a clear indication of how the new Labour government intends to engage the region.

Addressing his ASEAN counterparts, Miliband reaffirmed Britain's long-term commitment to the regional bloc during what he described as “a moment when the world is ever more unstable and uncertain.”

“I felt it was very, very important to come straight to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting as a sign of our solidarity with ASEAN countries and of the importance we attach to this partnership,” he said.

“Whether on maritime security, energy security, economic resilience or emerging technologies, our future will increasingly be shaped by how we work together multilaterally.”

During the meeting, the UK and ASEAN adopted a new five-year plan of action to deepen cooperation on trade, green energy, maritime security and regional resilience.