Asia

UK watchdog opens probe into COVID-19 test provider Expert Medicals
FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at a testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Shoreditch area of London, Britain, 18 May 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

04 Sep 2021 12:54AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 12:54AM)
Britain's competition regulator said on Friday (Sep 3) it had opened an investigation into Expert Medicals, one of the UK's largest providers of COVID-19 tests, following complaints that it did not provide timely results and refused to issue refunds when due.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said customers had also alleged Expert Medicals, which provides polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, failed to respond to complaints.

The private firm has been removed from a list of testing providers who self-declare that they meet the government's minimum standards of COVID-19 testing, the regulator added.

Last week, the watchdog had sent an open letter to PCR test providers warning that a range of harmful practices in the sector could breach consumer protection law.

The CMA said on Friday it had also written to 19 other test providers, warning them to improve their pricing information on concerns of falsely advertising tests at low prices when they are either unavailable at that price or include hidden conditions.

Source: Reuters

