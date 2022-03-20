Ukraine calls on China to 'condemn Russian barbarism'

KYIV: Ukraine on Saturday (Mar 19) called on China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism", after the US warned Beijing of consequences if it backed Moscow's attack on the country.

"China can be the global security system's important element if it makes a right decision to support the civilised countries' coalition and condemn Russian barbarism," presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

China has stayed out of the international outcry against Russia's actions in Ukraine, refusing to condemn President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

US President Joe Biden told Chinese leader X Jinping in a call Friday that any backing for Russia in its war in Ukraine would be costly.