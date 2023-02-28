Belarus President Lukashenko to arrive in Beijing for talks with Xi

BEIJING: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday (Feb 28), kicking off a three-day trip in which he will meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The state visit by Lukashenko - a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin - comes after Beijing released a position paper on Russia's war in Ukraine insisting it is a neutral party and calling for dialogue between the two sides.

It also follows allegations by the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that Beijing could be mulling sending arms to Russia as the conflict enters its second year. China has strenuously denied the claims.

Ahead of Lukashenko's visit, Beijing hailed its "all-weather and comprehensive" strategic partnership with Minsk.

In an interview with China's state-run Xinhua news agency, the Belarusian leader said that he was looking forward to meeting with his "old friend" Xi.

He also praised Beijing's position paper as "a testimony to its peaceful foreign policy as well as a new and original step that will have a far-reaching impact all over the world", Xinhua added.

"Today, not a single issue in the world can be resolved without China," Lukashenko said.