Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China Premier says Ukraine situation 'disconcerting', urges support for ceasefire talks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China Premier says Ukraine situation 'disconcerting', urges support for ceasefire talks

China Premier says Ukraine situation 'disconcerting', urges support for ceasefire talks

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Mar 5, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

11 Mar 2022 12:57PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 01:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday (Mar 11) the Ukraine situation was "disconcerting" and that it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in ceasefire talks.

Speaking at a news conference at the close of the annual parliamentary session, Li did not directly answer Reuters' questions about whether China will refrain from condemning Russia no matter what that country does, or whether China is prepared to provide further economic and financial support for Russia as it faces sanctions.

China and Russia have forged an increasingly close partnership, and China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion.

Beijing has repeatedly expressed its opposition to what it describes as illegal sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, and has called for a negotiated solution to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Li confirmed on Friday plans to step down after his current term expires next March.

The No 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party, Li has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms.

"This is the last year I will be premier," Li told a news conference.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

China Russia Ukraine invasion Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us