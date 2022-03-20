Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China 'on the right side of history' over Ukraine war, says foreign minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China 'on the right side of history' over Ukraine war, says foreign minister

China 'on the right side of history' over Ukraine war, says foreign minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a picture prior to meeting United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Rome on Oct 31, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Tiziana Fabi)

20 Mar 2022 12:25PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2022 12:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China stands on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis as time will tell, and its position is in line with the wishes of most countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and (suspicions) against China," Wang told reporters on Saturday (Mar 19) evening, according to a statement published by his ministry on Sunday.

Wang's comments came after United States President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday of "consequences" if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During a video call, Xi told Biden the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible and called on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations to hold a dialogue with Moscow. He did not, however, assign blame to Russia, according to Beijing's statements about the call.

Wang said that the most important message Xi sent was that China has always been a force for maintaining world peace.

"We have always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war," Wang said, reiterating that China will make independent judgements.

"China's position is objective and fair, and is in line with the wishes of most countries. Time will prove that China's claims are on the right side of history."

Also on Saturday, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine were increasingly "outrageous".

The United States and its European and Asian allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for the Feb 24 invasion of its neighbour, which they call a war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin. He says he launched a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

While saying it recognises Ukraine's sovereignty, Beijing has repeatedly said that Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed and urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine Russia China Wang Yi

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us