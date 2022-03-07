Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China says most of its citizens evacuated from Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China says most of its citizens evacuated from Ukraine

China says most of its citizens evacuated from Ukraine

People fleeing from the conflict in Ukraine drive cars heading to the Ukraine-Romania border near Cernivtsi, Ukraine, on Mar 1, 2022. (File photo: AP/IHA Photo)

07 Mar 2022 12:14PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 12:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Beijing's embassy in Ukraine announced on Monday (Mar 7) that most of the approximately 6,000 Chinese nationals previously in the country had been evacuated, as Russia stepped up the shelling of multiple cities.

In the weeks leading up to the conflict, Chinese state media dismissed United States warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Unlike many Western nations, Beijing waited until after war broke out on Feb 24 to tell its citizens to evacuate.

"At present, most Chinese compatriots in Ukraine have already been evacuated," the embassy said in a social media statement.

"At present, the tense situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate ... the Chinese embassy in Ukraine solemnly reminds remaining Chinese compatriots to leave the country as soon as possible."

China has walked a diplomatic tightrope during the crisis, refusing to condemn its close ally Russia, which has been targeted by a barrage of international sanctions.

Some Chinese citizens have reported hostility or violence from locals over the Chinese government's perceived support of Moscow.

Last week, China's foreign ministry said that it had helped around 3,000 Chinese nationals to evacuate, mostly via land transport after Ukraine closed its airspace.

The first government-chartered evacuation flight landed in China on Saturday from Romania.

As the conflict worsened, one Chinese national was injured by a bullet last week while trying to flee to western Ukraine. Beijing has not confirmed who fired the shot.

China's foreign minister urged Ukraine to "assume its due international responsibility" in keeping Chinese citizens safe, during a call with his Ukrainian counterpart last week.

In recent days, there have been reports of Russian soldiers violating ceasefire agreements and targeting civilians, as besieged cities attempt to set up humanitarian corridors for evacuation purposes.

Related:

Source: AFP/kg

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine Russia China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us