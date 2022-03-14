China's media echoes Russia on Ukraine war

BEIJING: As Western sanctions on Moscow mount following its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese media tells a story to domestic readers that avoids blaming Russia and portrays sympathy for President Vladimir Putin's perspective.

Beijing has refused to support nor condemn its close ally Moscow, while blaming the United States and the "eastward expansion" of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for worsening tensions.

It is a view that reverberates across state newspapers and television - as well as social media - in China's tightly controlled news environment.

When Putin announced an assault on Ukraine on Feb 24, China's official Xinhua news agency maintained that it was a "military operation" and that Moscow had "no intent" of occupying Ukrainian territory.

Days later, state broadcaster CCTV echoed a false Russian claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had left Kyiv - a story quickly repeated by other domestic outlets.

Some Chinese reports also state that there has been a surge of "neo-Nazi" ideology among the Ukrainian army and people, a claim supported by Putin.

A directive to a state-affiliated outlet, circulating online last month, appeared to instruct that posts unfavourable to Russia or containing pro-Western content should not be published.

State media reports on Ukraine avoid terms like "invasion", instead describing the situation as a "conflict" or "fighting".

"This is not a struggle to find the right message," Justyna Szczudlik, China analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, told AFP.

"China purposely uses very vague language," she added, noting that this was to reduce diplomatic risks in its relations with Western countries.

Officials, too, have rebuffed the term "invasion" when questioned by foreign journalists - accusing them of biased reporting - while giving the contradictory statements that China respects every country's sovereignty but won't take sides.