Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

G20 host Indonesia has 'strong impression' Putin will skip Bali summit: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

G20 host Indonesia has 'strong impression' Putin will skip Bali summit: Report

G20 host Indonesia has 'strong impression' Putin will skip Bali summit: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with historians and religious clerics on Russia's Day of National Unity in Moscow on Nov 4, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel, Pool)

08 Nov 2022 09:28AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 09:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Russian President Vladimir Putin may miss next week's Group of Twenty (G20) leaders' summit, his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and host of the bloc of major economies told media on Monday (Nov 7).

Widodo said that a conversation with Putin last week left him with a "strong impression" the Russian leader would not attend the meeting in Bali, which is expected to be dominated by tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Indonesian foreign ministry and presidential palace did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

As G20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries and Ukraine to disinvite Russia from the leaders' summit and expel it from the group, saying it does not have the authority to do so without a consensus among all members.

Widodo emphasised in an interview with the Financial Times that Russia remains welcome at the summit, which he feared was being overshadowed by a "very worrying" rise in international tensions.

"The G20 is not meant to be a political forum. It's meant to be about economics and development," he said.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has said he will not take part if Putin does. Russia calls the invasion of Ukraine a "special operation".

Several other world leaders, including United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are expected to attend.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Indonesia Russia Ukraine invasion Joko Widodo Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.