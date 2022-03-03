Ukrainian restaurant in Hong Kong says many clients want to help

HONG KONG: The owner of a Ukrainian restaurant in Hong Kong said that she has seen an outpouring of support from the city's residents, who want to donate to community groups that can help mitigate the impact of the war with Russia.

Olena Wang, who is married to a Hong Konger, runs the restaurant Ivan the Kozak together with her daughter. They employ seven people, including Ukrainians and Russians.

Wang said that many in Hong Kong have asked how they can help Ukraine in the past week after Russia invaded. As the requests were too many to handle individually, the restaurant began posting online about how people could contribute.

One customer handed over a tip of more than HK$10,000 (US$1,280) and asked the restaurant to wire the money to those in need. Wang also provides recommendations for people who wish to donate directly to aid groups, including the Red Cross, hospitals and volunteers helping the Ukrainian army.

"We sent this money to Ukraine and sent an email confirmation to him so he knows we sent the money to the right place," Wang told Reuters, encouraging others to donate. "I want to scream, I want to share my pain with everyone."

Wang could not estimate how much Hong Kong residents had donated. The Ukrainian Society of Hong Kong, an independent network for the Ukrainian community in the city, which also facilitates donations, estimated that most people had donated HK$1,000 to HK$3,000, but could not estimate total donations.