Macron says China has 'major role' to play in path to Ukraine peace

BEIJING: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday (Apr 5) that China had a "major role" to play in finding a path to peace in Ukraine, as he kicked off a three-day visit to Beijing.

Speaking at a gathering of the French community in Beijing ahead of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, Macron said that France would seek to work with China "in this shared responsibility for peace and stability" in Ukraine.

"China, with its close relationship with Russia, which has been reaffirmed in recent days, can play a major role," he said, noting Beijing's stated opposition to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine as well as its proposal for peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

The French president's first trip to China in four years is set to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine, with an official from his office telling reporters that he would seek to stand firm in talks with Xi.