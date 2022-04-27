Ukraine President Zelenskyy says Indonesian leader Jokowi invited him to G20 summit

JAKARTA: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Apr 27) said on Twitter that his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo had invited him to attend the summit of Group of 20 (G20) major economies to be held in the Southeast Asian country later this year.

"Had talks with President @jokowi ... Appreciate inviting me to the @g20org summit," he said in a tweet, referring to the Indonesian president, the current G20 chair, by his nickname.

Indonesia's presidential palace and state secretary's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ukraine is not a member of the G20, but the chairs of the grouping have previously invited countries as guests to join meetings.

Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah did not immediately confirm Zelenskyy's invitation when contacted by Reuters, but said that the foreign minister had been "in consultations" and reported the results to Jokowi.

He did not specify who the consultations were with.