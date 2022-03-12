Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

NANSHIPU: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army reservists training under a new scheme to bolster war readiness on Saturday (Mar 12), a programme that has gotten added impetus from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given China's bellicosity against the island.

The war in Ukraine has stirred debate in Chinese-claimed Taiwan about its own readiness and tactics should Beijing ever make good on threats to take the island by force.

Taiwan's government announced late last year a reform of the training of its reserve forces, including doubling down on combat and shooting exercises.

Under the new programme which began this month, reservists get two weeks of training, rather than the previous five to seven days, and spend more time on combat training like firing guns.

Observing the training at the Nanshipu firing range outside the capital Taipei, Tsai, dressed in full military fatigues including body armour, said reservists were specifically getting trained in areas close to their homes.

"The recent situation in Ukraine once again proves that the protection of the country, in addition to international solidarity and assistance, depends on the unity of the whole people," she said, flanked by her top security officials.

Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters there were many lessons they could learn from Ukraine, where he said people were being given guns and sent to fight after only a few days of training.

"For our reservists, if they train for between seven and 14 days a year, that gives us a lot more confidence."