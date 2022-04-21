UK's PM arrives in India for hard sell on anti-Russia action

AHMEDABAD: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday (Apr 21) touting job-creating investment but facing long odds to get his reluctant counterpart Narendra Modi to back Western action against Russia.

Johnson arrived in western Gujarat - Modi's home state - where he is scheduled to meet business leaders and take a cultural tour of the historic Ahmedabad city - the ancestral home to half of the Anglo-Indian population in Britain.

He will leave for New Delhi to meet his Indian counterpart on Friday, providing Johnson some respite from the "partygate" controversy over his criminal violation of pandemic lockdown rules.

Johnson will miss a parliamentary vote on Thursday into whether he deliberately misled the House of Commons in previously denying any Downing Street rule-breaking - normally a resigning matter.

The India trip has been twice postponed because of COVID-19 flare-ups in each country, and was briefly in doubt again this week when the vote was announced, with opposition leaders insisting Johnson stand down.

But UK sources said it was seen as too important to put off again. Downing Street said it would seal two-way investment deals worth more than £1 billion (US$1.3 billion), creating almost 11,000 jobs in Britain.

The visit will "deepen the strategic trade, defence and people-to-people ties between our two countries", Johnson told parliament before flying out of London.