UK’s Starmer says ex-Prince Andrew should testify before Congress over Epstein ties

ANDREW HAD DENIED MAINTAINING RELATIONSHIP AFTER EPSTEIN'S CONVICTION

The former prince, 65, now uses the family name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He has denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and had previously denied maintaining ties with the financier after Epstein's 2008 conviction, apart from a 2010 visit to New York to end their relationship.

He did not reply to a Reuters request for comment on the latest revelations. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Starmer, speaking to reporters on the plane to Japan after a four-day visit to China, said the former prince should appear before US lawmakers to explain everything he knows about Epstein to help his victims.

"Anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that,” Starmer said. "You can’t be victim centred if you’re not prepared to do that."

In November, members of a US congressional committee investigating the Epstein case intensified their calls for Andrew to answer questions.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He was jailed in 2008 for soliciting paid sex from a minor.

The files show Andrew maintained regular contact with Epstein after his conviction, including discussing potential business deals and social meetings.

In several emails, Epstein and Andrew discuss women that the financier proposes to put in touch with the prince. In one email, Epstein offered to bring three women to Buckingham Palace.