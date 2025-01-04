UMNO cancels pro-Najib rally on Jan 6 following royal decree and police warning, but PAS sticks to plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) has cancelled a rally planned on Monday (Jan 6) outside the Court of Appeal in support of its former leader and jailed ex-prime minister Najib Razak.

However, opposition party Parti-Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) said that it will go ahead with its own solidarity gathering for Najib on Monday, when the court will hear an appeal related to his bid to serve the rest of his six-year jail term for corruption under house arrest.

UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said its decision was to honour a decree by Malaysia King Sultan Ibrahim on pardons or sentence reductions for convicted prisoners, and also based on a directive by the Inspector-General of Police.

“As the only party consistently championing and upholding the institution of the Malay Rulers as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, Umno has always placed the utmost priority and respect for His Majesty the King,” Asyraf said in a statement on Friday, as reported by Malay Mail news outlet.

Earlier on Friday, the National Palace said in a statement that any application for a prisoner to be granted a pardon or sentence reduction must be submitted to the Pardons Board chaired by the king.

It added that the king holds the prerogative to grant pardons under Articles 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution, based on the advice of the Pardons Board he chairs. The king may also remit, suspend, or commute any sentence imposed by the courts.

Police chief Razarudin Husain later cited the palace’s statement and urged the public to respect constitutional processes and refrain from participating in rallies organised by any parties.

UMNO had planned the rally to coincide with the Court of Appeal’s hearing related to an alleged royal addendum order that will apparently allow Najib to serve the rest of his six-year jail term for corruption under house arrest.

In his statement, Asyraf said that UMNO, which is part of the ruling coalition, will never disregard the Constitution and remains committed to respecting all rules and laws as decreed by the king.

“Umno places full confidence in the compassion and wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in delivering full justice to Najib.”

In a statement on Saturday, PAS said that it "acknowledges and upholds" the royal decree by the palace.

Its planned rally on Monday aims to "defend" the prerogative powers of the king as stated in the royal decree and to support Najib's rights, especially with regards to the alleged royal addendum order, it added.

"The purpose of this solidarity gathering is to defend the prerogative powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong against manipulation and lack of transparency, as well as to support all lawful efforts of Najib in seeking justice under the law based on the same powers and prerogatives," said PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, as reported by news outlet The Star.

"PAS has no intention of revisiting the call for the peaceful presence of its members at the stated time, place, and date (Jan 6)."

He added that its planned rally at Putrajaya’s Palace of Justice on Monday will be peaceful and does not contradict constitutional provisions or interfere with the Pardons Board’s proceedings.

“The gathering reflects cross-community solidarity at a public venue to support Najib in his pursuit of justice and legal rights,” said Takiyuddin, as reported by Malay Mail.

Najib is currently serving a reduced jail term for misappropriating RM42 million (US$9.33 million) belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Last month, Najib's legal team had attempted to introduce fresh evidence to his bid to serve the remaining of his term under house arrest.

Najib’s son Nizar Najib had filed an affidavit that purportedly said that the Pahang sultan had told him about the existence of a royal addendum for the former premier to serve the remainder of his six-year jail sentence under house arrest.

Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah had halved Najib’s 12-year jail term and cut his RM210 million fine to RM50 million as one of his last official tasks before stepping down on Jan 30 last year.

The High Court had previously dismissed Najib’s legal bid for the government to produce an addendum order reportedly issued by the ex-king that allows Najib to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year sentence at home.

The High Court ruled in July last year that affidavits supporting Najib's claim were inadmissible as evidence because they were hearsay.

Najib then appealed the decision.