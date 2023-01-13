UMNO delegates table motion to leave top 2 posts unchallenged at next party elections

Whether UMNO's top two posts will be contested at its next leadership polls has been a hot topic at this year's convention.

A loss for current president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi - also Malaysia's deputy prime minister - could have implications for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government.

But Ahmad Zahid has maintained his confidence in defending his position, saying in a policy speech on Friday that he would leave it to party delegates to decide if the roles should be contested.

Party delegates from each state will announce on Saturday if they support the motion, which will be passed if a simple majority is obtained, Mr Isham said.

Even then, the motion is not constitutionally binding and the president and deputy president could still be challenged, he said.

Earlier this week former UMNO youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin announced at a forum in Singapore that he was "thinking of" running for the presidency.

He also said he wanted to stop any "undemocratic" motions blocking contestation of the party’s top two posts.

Some prominent UMNO members, however, prefer that the roles remain uncontested. These include UMNO deputy president Mohamad Hasan and women’s wing chief Noraini Ahmad.

Mr Mohamad said the polls could cause divisions within UMNO. Dr Noraini said a no-contest would give leaders space to strengthen the formerly dominant party, now seeking a reset following poor performances at recent national polls.