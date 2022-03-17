Time to call general election now as opposition is weak, says UMNO deputy chief at annual party meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: On the back of several state election wins, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) should strike while the enemy is weak and call a general election, said the party’s deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

Addressing delegates at the start of a four-day general assembly on Wednesday (Mar 16) night, he said that winning the next general election means that it needs to be held at the right time.

The next parliamentary polls are due in 2023.

Although UMNO had won each battle, he said, referring to the string of by-election and state election victories since the 2018 general election, he said the party should not get too comfortable.

“There is a much larger battlefield, that is our priority. Do not let us be too comfortable, and lulled with what we have achieved so far, because the real achievement we want is during the general election,” he said.

Winning the next general election and gaining control of the government, he said, meant holding the general election at the correct time, and the state elections in Melaka, Sarawak and Johor had provided some important pointers that the best time was the present, and not next year.

Mr Mohamad said one reason was that the opposition was clearly weak, and pointed to the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties’ poor electoral performance in the recent three state elections.