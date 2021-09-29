UMNO MP Ahmad Maslan acquitted of money laundering charges after paying RM1.1 million compound

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan was acquitted on money laundering charges by the High Court on Wednesday (Sep 29), after he paid a compound of RM1.1 million (US$239,000).

Mr Ahmad, who is also United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) secretary-general, was charged with failing to declare the RM2 million he allegedly received from former prime minister Najib Razak in November 2013 to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

He was also charged for giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when he was questioned on the matter by an investigating officer in July 2019.

High Court judge Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh ordered the discharge when told by the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) that the prosecution was withdrawing the two charges after the accused paid the RM1.1 million compound on Tuesday.

DPP Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar told the court that the prosecution had applied for Mr Ahmad to be discharged not amounting to an acquittal on both charges.

Judge Ahmad Shahrir said that with the withdrawal of the charges, the accused would not be charged again in the future.

“In making the application not to proceed with the prosecution against the accused, the DPP confirmed that the accused will not be charged again with the same charges in the future.

“This is due to the fact that the accused had accepted the offer of compound and had settled the compound payment,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.

"The court hereby orders that the accused be acquitted and discharged of the first and second charge. All dates that have been fixed to hear the case have been vacated," he added.