UN alarmed as COVID-19 spreads in North Korea, ready to help

GENEVA: The UN voiced alarm Tuesday (May 17) at the swelling COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, warning that its unvaccinated population was particularly vulnerable, and reiterated its offer to provide assistance and jabs.

The UN's World Health Organization cautioned that the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 could easily rip through the impoverished country with disastrous effect.

And the UN rights office warned that the measures authorities are putting in place risked violating rights and pushing vulnerable people into an even more precarious situation.

A total of 56 deaths and nearly 1.5 million cases of "fever" have been reported in North Korea since the country announced its first COVID-19 case a week ago, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

"WHO is deeply concerned at the risk of further spread of COVID-19 in the country particularly because the population is unvaccinated and many have underlying conditions putting them at risk of severe disease and death," agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

"WHO has requested that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea share data and information," he said, adding that the organisation had offered to provide technical support and supplies, tests, medicines and vaccines to help Pyongyang stem the spread.

RISK OF NEW VARIANTS

Leader Kim Jong Un has ordered nationwide lockdowns to try to slow the spread of the disease, and deployed the military after what he has called a botched response to the outbreak.

So far, it does not appear that the country has accepted the assistance offered by the United Nations.

WHO acknowledged though that there was no way force North Korea, or Eritrea - the only other country in the world that has not started vaccinating its population against COVID-19 - to accept help.