UN chief condemns 'terrorist attack' in Afghanistan

KABUL: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Thursday (Aug 26) a "terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians" near the airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Reuters reported a UN spokesman as saying.
"This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
He said that "as far as we know at this moment" there are no casualties among UN staff.
"TOTAL PANIC"
At least two explosions went off outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, hours after the United States and its allies warned of possible attacks by Islamic State on crowds gathered there trying to flee Afghanistan after the takeover by the Taliban.
Wounded men in blood-soaked clothes were ferried away from the scene in wheelbarrows, while a boy clutched the arm of a man with a head injury, in images posted on social media.
"Bodies, flesh and people were thrown into a canal nearby," Milad, who was at the scene of the first blast, told AFP.
"When people heard the explosion there was total panic. The Taliban then started firing in the air to disperse the crowd at the gate," a second witness said.
"I saw a man rushing with an injured baby in his hands."
The two devices were detonated as the sun started to set, killing at least six people and wounding many more, according to the Emergency Hospital in Kabul.
Reuters reported at least 13 deaths.
Thick smoke billowed into the sky as men, women and children rushed away from the scene.
The Pentagon said one explosion was at the Abbey Gate of Kabul airport, and at least one more blast hit the nearby Baron Hotel.
Shortly after, an AFP photographer saw several bodies arriving at a Kabul hospital, and more than a dozen injured.
Women with blood-stained faces and clothes wept as the wounded were taken into the clinic on stretchers.
Another witness, 26-year-old Akram Lubega, who works for a catering firm, said he heard the explosion and did not know what was happening.
"Of course we are all scared," the Ugandan national said.
"Everyone is tense and the army is taking positions around the airport."
TALIBAN RESPONSE
The Taliban, whose members are guarding the perimeter outside the airport, are enemies of the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) after an old name for the region.
The Taliban condemned the blasts and said the explosion happened in area under the control of the US military.
"The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport," a statement released by the group's spokesman on Twitter said.
"The explosion took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security."
A Taliban official said the attack was an act of terrorism that should be condemned by the whole world, adding the presence of foreign forces in the country was to blame, a Turkish TV channel said.
"As soon as the airport situation is figured out and the foreign forces leave, we will not have such attacks anymore. It is because of the presence of foreign forces that such attacks take place," said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, told Turkey's Haberturk TV.
INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE
US President Joe Biden is being briefed on the attacks, the White House said Thursday.
"The president has been briefed and he is in the Situation Room," an official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
"The president met with his national security team this morning... and commanders on the ground. He will continue to be briefed on updates on the evolving situation throughout the day," the White House said in a statement.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the "heinous" attack on people seeking evacuation from Afghanistan.
"We don't know all the details yet but the terrorists targeted people waiting at the airport gates who were hoping to leave," Merkel said. "They wanted security and freedom and that is why it is an absolutely heinous attack in a very, very tense situation."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government will continue with its evacuation operation in Kabul.
"It is not going to interrupt our progress, we are going to get on with this evacuation," Johnson said after he chaired an emergency response meeting on the situation.
"There were always going to vulnerabilities to terrorism and opportunistic terrorist attacks, we condemn them, I think they are despicable, but I am afraid they are something we had to prepare for."