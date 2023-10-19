UN inspectors test Fukushima fish

IAWKI, Japan: UN inspectors took samples from a fish market near the Fukushima nuclear power plant on Thursday (Oct 19) following the release of wastewater from the wrecked facility in August.

China and Russia have banned Japanese seafood imports since the discharge began but Japan says it is safe, a view backed so far by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Some 540 Olympic swimming pools worth of water have been collected since a tsunami sent three reactors at Fukushima-Daiichi into meltdown in 2011 in one of the world's worst nuclear disasters.

Japan says that the water has been filtered by its special ALPS technology of radioactive substances - except tritium - and diluted with seawater.

Japan says tests have shown that tritium levels are within safe limits.