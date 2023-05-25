UN urges Myanmar junta to open up to Cyclone Mocha relief

GENEVA: The United Nations on Wednesday (May 24) called for Myanmar to open up and ensure life-saving aid can get to parts of the country hit by deadly Cyclone Mocha.

UN rights chief Volker Turk urged the country's military rulers to let needs assessments go ahead as the Southeast Asian nation reels from the cyclone's impact.

Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195km per hour to Myanmar and neighbouring Bangladesh on May 14, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.

"The damage and loss of life was both foreseeable and avoidable - and is clearly linked with the systematic denial of human rights," Turk told a press conference in Geneva.

"It is imperative that the military lift the blockages on travel, allow for needs assessments to happen, and ensure access to and delivery of life-saving aid and services."