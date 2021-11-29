UN programme offers cash for struggling Afghan families

KABUL: The UN World Food Programme on Monday (Nov 29) distributed cash in the Afghan capital to about 3,000 families severely hit by the country's growing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power.

Global aid agencies have warned that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million population are expected to face hunger this winter, as the country grapples with a deteriorating economy following the Islamists' return to power.

"I never imagined that one day I would be sitting here in a queue seeking help," said Bassana, aged 20, who lives with her family of 10.

"We will first buy food to avoid starving to death," she added.

The UN agency distributed 7,000 afghanis (US$74) to each family.