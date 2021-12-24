UN seeks US$6.5 million in aid after Philippine typhoon

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations will kick off a campaign Friday (Dec 24) to raise US$6.5 million in aid for victims of Typhoon Rai, which ravaged the Philippines last week, the organization's in-country coordinator said.

"Tomorrow, we'll be launching at the local level with the international community represented in Manila ... a presentation of the humanitarian needs and priority plan," Gustavo Gonzalez told a virtual press conference Thursday.

"The financial ask is US$6.5 millions dollars," he said.