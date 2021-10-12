China pledges US$233 million to global biodiversity fund

BEIJING: China on Tuesday (Oct 12) pledged to inject US$233 million into a new fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries during a key UN conservation summit, despite disagreements among major donors on the initiative.

Beijing - the world's biggest polluter - has sought to play a more prominent role internationally on biodiversity conservation in recent years.

Its pledge came as delegates from about 195 countries gathered in the southern Chinese city of Kunming for the first of a two-part summit on safeguarding plants, animals and ecosystems.

The summit aims to establish a new accord setting out targets for 2050 and 2030.

"China will take the lead in establishing the Kunming biodiversity fund with a capital contribution of 1.5 billion yuan (US$233 million) to support the cause of biodiversity conservation in developing countries," Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a speech at the COP15 conference on Tuesday.

"China calls on ... all parties to contribute to the fund."