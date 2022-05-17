Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

UN warns of 'dire consequences' of North Korea COVID-19 response
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

UN warns of 'dire consequences' of North Korea COVID-19 response

UN warns of 'dire consequences' of North Korea COVID-19 response

North Korea has previously turned down offers of COVID-19 vaccines from China, as well as from the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme. (Photo: AFP/Kim Won Jin)

17 May 2022 08:02PM (Updated: 17 May 2022 08:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: The United Nations voiced alarm Tuesday (May 17) at the human rights implications of North Korea's response to the massive coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Leader Kim Jong Un has ordered nationwide lockdowns to try and slow the spread of the disease through the country's unvaccinated population, and deployed the military after what he has called a botched response to the outbreak.

"The latest restrictions, which include putting people under strict isolation and imposing further travel restrictions, will have dire consequences for those already struggling to meet their basic needs," UN rights office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters.

"We urge the ... authorities to ensure that all measures adopted to tackle the pandemic are necessary, proportionate, non-discriminatory, time-bound and strictly in line with international human rights law," she said.

Authorities should evaluate "the impact of any measures on vulnerable populations, taking into account experience elsewhere in effectively addressing the pandemic and to mitigate any adverse impact".

A total of 56 deaths and nearly 1.5 million cases of "fever" have been reported in North Korea since the country announced its first COVID-19 case a week ago, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea's leader has slammed healthcare officials for their failure to keep pharmacies open, and has put himself front and centre of the response, saying the outbreak is causing "great upheaval".

Throssell also reiterated a call from the UN rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, for countries "to relax sanctions to enable urgent humanitarian and COVID-related assistance" to the impoverished country.

North Korea has one of the world's worst healthcare systems, with poorly-equipped hospitals, few intensive care units, and no COVID-19 treatment drugs or mass testing ability, experts say.

"We encourage the DPRK as a matter of urgency to discuss with the UN the opening of channels for humanitarian support, including medicines, vaccines, equipment and other life-saving support," Throssell said.

"We also urged authorities to facilitate the return of UN and other international staff to the DPRK to assist in the provision of support, including to vulnerable populations and those living in rural and border areas."

Related:

Source: AFP/vc

Related Topics

North Korea COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us