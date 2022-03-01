In unaffordable Seoul, housing is at the centre of the South Korea election

SEOUL: Lee Jae-hong would have had no trouble buying a home in the suburb of Ilsan on the outskirts of Seoul back in 2018. With a strong credit score and a job at a blue chip company, borrowing enough for an average apartment in the city costing about US$562,000 was well within reach.

But the now 39-year-old held off thinking there would be better opportunities in the coming years - only to be "gobsmacked" by a near tripling of prices in his neighbourhood since President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017.

Housing has emerged as a critical issue in the presidential election slated for Mar 9, as Lee and millions of others who missed getting onto the property ladder blame the government for failing in its promises to make housing more affordable.

"I would do anything, if I can go back in time, to buy something," said Lee, who has delayed his marriage and retirement plans due to his financial uncertainty.

"Those who think they can control the (property) market should never be in power again."

Now a YouTuber, Lee said he will vote for Yoon Suk-yeol from the opposition party, whose policy pledges including cutting capital gains taxes and deregulating rules on knock down-and-rebuild homes are regarded more market friendly than those of Lee Jae-myung from Moon's progressive camp.

Lee's decision not to buy a property left him far worse off than peers like Park Seong-eun.

Park ignored Moon's policy visions and in 2017 bought two apartments in Gwangmyeong, west of Seoul, when local rules allowed him to borrow as much as 70 per cent of a property's value.

An on-paper gain of around 1.2 billion won (US$1 million) on his investments mean his retail management job is now a choice not a necessity, said Park, who is also 39.

"When I have a bad day at work I think about retiring early and having a simple life. I can do that because prices doubled to over 1.1 billion won, both of them," said Park.

He plans to vote for someone who would ease investment rules again so that he can buy one more property.