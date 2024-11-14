Unions file complaints over Myanmar garment production

GENEVA: A global union announced Wednesday (Nov 13) that it had filed complaints against three major clothing brands - Next, New Yorker and LPP - over their alleged continued sourcing of garments from junta-run Myanmar.

The Switzerland-based IndustriALL Global Union said that it and the two banned Myanmar unions CTUM and IWFM had filed the complaints against the three brands, accusing them of breaching internationally-agreed guidelines for responsible business conduct.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.