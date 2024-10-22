UN appeals to Indonesia for Rohingya boat rescue

JAKARTA: The United Nations refugee agency has appealed to Indonesia's government to rescue a boat languishing off its western coast packed with more than 100 Rohingya refugees including women and children.

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

The boat, believed to be holding more than 100 refugees, had been anchored around 6km off the coast of the westernmost province of Aceh but on Monday a relief boat pulled it to within 1.6km.

"UNHCR urgently appeals to the authorities to ensure rescue at sea and safe disembarkation for this desperate group," said Faisal Rahman, UNHCR protection associate in Indonesia.

"UNHCR and partners stand ready to support and to provide much-needed assistance for these vulnerable people," Rahman said in a statement late on Monday.

Five Rohingya were evacuated on Thursday for medical treatment at a local Indonesian hospital, he added.

At least one refugee died while on board the ship, according to local officials in South Aceh, the nearest district.