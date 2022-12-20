UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council is likely to vote on Wednesday (Dec 21) on a draft resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urging its military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army took power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February last year, detaining her and other officials and responding to pro-democracy protests and dissent with lethal force.

The 15-member council has long been split on Myanmar with diplomats saying China and Russia would likely shield the junta from strong action. So far it has only agreed formal statements on Myanmar, where the army also led a 2017 crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, forcing more than 700,000 to flee to Bangladesh.

Negotiations on the British-drafted resolution began in September. The initial text - seen by Reuters - urged an immediate end to the transfer of arms to Myanmar and threatened UN sanctions, but that language has since been removed.