India braces for a rocky year ahead in ties with Trump’s America
A year after early optimism following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s White House visit, relations between the two countries have become increasingly strained.
NEW DELHI: Few nations have borne the brunt of America's tariff war like India has.
During United States President Donald Trump’s first term from 2017 to 2021, New Delhi was hit with some of Washington’s steepest trade duties, including on exports of steel and aluminium.
Negotiations to roll these back have dragged on.
When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House in February last year, just days into Trump’s second term, the mood appeared hopeful.
There was optimism that the personal rapport between the two leaders would help smooth relations and strengthen cooperation between the world’s largest democracies.
But that camaraderie was short-lived.
RUSSIAN OIL AND AGRICULTURE
Over the past year, Trump has accused India of indirectly financing Russia’s “war machine” by continuing to buy Russian oil.
Last August, Trump’s administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on a range of Indian-origin goods as a penalty for this.
It was stacked on top of a 25 per cent "reciprocal" tariff implemented earlier that month, bringing the total duty on some Indian exports to 50 per cent, among the highest for any US trading partner.
Although India has scaled back crude oil imports from Moscow in recent months, the move has done little to ease tensions.
The Trump administration has also been pressing New Delhi to open up its heavily protected agricultural sector to US goods, a politically sensitive topic in a country where millions depend on farming for their livelihoods.
PLAYING TO THE MAGA BASE
Former Indian ambassador to the US Meera Shankar said the speed at which Trump was prepared to “weaponise trade” caught New Delhi off guard.
But Shankar, who served as India's envoy to the US in the late 2010s, believes Trump’s tough rhetoric is less about New Delhi and more about appeasing domestic voters ahead of the US midterm elections later this year.
“A kind of truce has been reached with China (on trade). Now, having pumped up his MAGA supporters, I feel that Trump then looked around and said: ‘Well, where's the other large country which is visible, but which doesn't have the leverage that China has? Let's make that the target,’” said Shankar, referring to Trump’s populist slogan “Make America Great Again”.
“And that kind of satisfies his MAGA base,” she added.
PAKISTAN CEASEFIRE AND DIPLOMATIC SNUB
In India, many analysts also believe that the US gripe centres around a ceasefire deal over a border dispute between India and Pakistan last May.
Trump has repeatedly claimed he helped broker peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours by using tariffs as leverage.
India, which has long rejected third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan, publicly denied that claim – a rebuttal that experts say may have inadvertently snubbed the US president.
The tariffs imposed last August, which were officially framed as a response to India’s Russian oil purchases, are widely viewed by analysts as also being rooted in this diplomatic friction.
“There were no proper interlocutors in the Trump administration with whom India could interlocute. And so all this happened very suddenly, very quickly,” said Arvind Gupta, director of the Vivekananda International Foundation, a New Delhi-based think-tank.
GROWING ANGER OVER MIGRATION CURBS
The Indian government is also facing mounting domestic criticism for what some see as an overly cautious approach towards Washington, not only on tariffs, but also on immigration.
There has been anger over Trump’s moves to tighten legal migration from India, especially for H-1B visa holders, who make up a significant share of Indian professionals working in the US technology sector.
At the centre of the furore is a US$100,000 one-time surcharge on new H-1B visa petitions, which came into effect from late September 2025.
Many Modi supporters who once celebrated Trump’s return to power are increasingly describing the American leader as unreliable.
Indian officials have sought to frame the visa restrictions as an opportunity to encourage professionals to return home and boost the country's tech ecosystem.
CHINA LOOMS LARGE
Complicating matters further is Washington’s evolving stance on China.
The US has signalled that it increasingly views Beijing as an economic rival rather than a strategic one – a distinction that worries policymakers in New Delhi.
“For the US to say that they don't see China as a strategic rival makes it harder for us because it is a strategic rival for India, and India can't wish away Chinese territorial designs,” said Maya Mirchandani, associate professor of practice in media studies at Ashoka University.
“It's basically the US telling India, you don't really matter to us anymore right now.”
India and China share a disputed border, and New Delhi has relied in part on strategic alignment with Washington to counter Beijing’s growing influence in the region.
However, tensions over US tariffs and immigration have prompted debate among some analysts about "de-Americanisation", including whether India could pursue practical cooperation with China to offset economic shocks from Washington.
India-China relations showed signs of thawing in late 2025 with the limited reopening of border trade routes and a meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
A WAKE-UP CALL FOR NEW DELHI
Many experts described the past year as a wake-up call for India.
“We want to hold our ground, but at the same time, we don't want to actually trigger a confrontation with the US,” said Shankar.
“So I think somewhere we have to find a balance and find ways to signal that we have lived without the US in the past.”
Some see that signal in India’s renewed diplomatic outreach beyond Washington.
In December, New Delhi hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for a two-day state visit, and is also pushing ahead with efforts to finalise a long-awaited trade agreement with the European Union.
At the same time, it has sought to ease tensions with Canada, putting a recent diplomatic spat on the backburner ahead of a planned visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney later this year.
Observers say these moves suggest a recalibration of India’s foreign policy, aimed at preserving old alliances and forging new ones in the face of America's trade war.