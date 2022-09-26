US's Harris, Japan's Kishida condemn China's actions in Taiwan Strait

TOKYO: US Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Japan's defence during a meeting on Monday (Sep 26) with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo in which they condemned China's actions in the Taiwan Strait.

"They discussed the People's Republic of China's recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed the importance of preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement.

Harris' trip to Asia, which will include a stop in South Korea, comes days after Chinese officials were roiled by an explicit pledge by US President Joe Biden to defend the island.

China sees democratically ruled Taiwan as one of its provinces. Beijing has long vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and has not ruled out the use of force to do so. Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's 23 million people can decide its future.