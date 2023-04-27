Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

US lifts import ban on Malaysia's Smart Glove
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

US lifts import ban on Malaysia's Smart Glove

US lifts import ban on Malaysia's Smart Glove

File photo of rubber gloves. (Photo: iStock)

27 Apr 2023 11:15AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 11:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States lifted a 17-month import ban on products from Malaysian rubber glove maker Smart Glove, saying the company has addressed exploitative labour practices.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in November 2021 sanctioned imports from Smart Glove and its group of companies over the alleged use of forced labour at its production facilities.

Smart Glove, which makes gloves used in the medical and food industries, had then said it was opposed to forced labour and committed to the well-being of its workers.

In a statement on Wednesday (Apr 26), the CBP said Smart Glove has taken various remediation measures, including repaying recruitment fees borne by migrant workers. Activists say the onerous fees result in debt bondage.

Smart Glove also improved workers' living conditions, and implemented new worker-centered policies and procedures, the CBP said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malaysian companies, including some of the world's major suppliers of palm oil and medical gloves, have come under increased scrutiny over suspected abuse of foreign workers, a significant part of the country's manufacturing workforce.

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

United States Malaysia ban

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.